Raiders' Sam Young: Expected starter Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Young (groin) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game versus the Bills, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.
Young will return to the lineup after missing the last two games. Starting left tackle Trent Brown (calf) is considered doubtful, so Young is expected to handle a starting role Sunday.
