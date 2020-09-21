site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Raiders' Sam Young: Sitting out Monday
RotoWire Staff
Young (groin) is inactive for Monday's game versus the Saints.
With Trent Brown (calf) also sitting out, either Denzelle Good or Brandon Parker is expected to start at right tackle Monday.
