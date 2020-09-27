site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: raiders-sam-young-wont-suit-up-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Raiders' Sam Young: Won't suit up Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 27, 2020
at
12:00 pm ET 1 min read
Young (groin) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Young was limited in practice all week before coming into Sunday's game questionable. Now that he's officially been ruled out, Brandon Parker will be the only healthy depth tackle suiting up for Week 3.
More News
1D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
6D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
8D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
14D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
21D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
05/05/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read