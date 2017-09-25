Raiders' Sean Smith: Active for Sunday's contest
Smith (neck/shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Redskins.
Smith was able to log two full practice sessions and was trending towards playing in Sunday's game all week. He will draw the start at cornerback opposite T.J. Carrie.
