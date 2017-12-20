Raiders' Sean Smith: Tallies two picks Sunday
Smith recorded his first two interceptions of the season in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Cowboys.
Smith added three solo tackles to go along with his pair of picks. The 30-year-old cornerback had only logged two passes defended prior to his big day Sunday. He his damage across 59 defensive snaps (91.0 percent).
