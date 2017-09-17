Smith (neck) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Smith practiced twice during the week despite the neck injury but was limited on both occasions and was still hurting heading into Sunday, prompting the Raiders to keep him out. With Smith sidelined, rookie first-round pick Gareon Conley could be immediately pressed into a significant role in his NFL debut, while backup cornerback T.J. Carrie also could see more snaps at the position.