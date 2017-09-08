Raiders' Sebastian Janikowski: Listed as questionable for Week 1

Janikowski (back), who was limited at practice all week, is listed as questionable for Sunday's season opener against the Titans.

Janikowski remains the only kicker on the Raiders' 53-man roster, but the team has added insurance in advance of Sunday's contest in the form of Giorgio Tavecchio, who was added to the team's practice squad Friday. Looking ahead, the most telling sign with regard to any sort of doubt regarding Janikowski's Week 1 status would of course be a move this weekend to promote Tavecchio to the active roster.