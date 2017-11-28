Raiders' Sebastian Janikowski: Season officially over
Janikowski (back) won't return this season, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Having used one of their designated-to-return spots to activate rookie safety Obi Melifonwu from injured reserve on Nov. 4, the Raiders tabbed Antonio Hamilton (knee) for the other Tuesday. Janikowski will thus remain on IR for the rest of the 2017 season as he recovers from an injured disc in his back. In his absence, Giorgio Tavecchio will handle kicking duties for the final five games of the campaign.
