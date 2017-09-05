Raiders' Sebastian Janikowski: Still in Oakland
Janikowski (back) remains on the Raiders' roster as of Tuesday, Vic Tafur of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Janikowski and the Raiders are at an impasse, contract-wise, but 1/17th of his $4 million salary is now guaranteed due to his presence on the 53-man roster Tuesday afternoon. The remainder will be guaranteed as of Saturday at 4 PM ET, so there's a good chance he knows his fate by week's end. In addition to the money owed Janikowski, he's been slow to recover from a back injury as he enters his age-39 season, spurring the team to try out a number of kickers recently, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. If he finds himself out of a job in the near future, Janikowski is a good bet to receive another opportunity as the 10th-highest scoring kicker in NFL history.
