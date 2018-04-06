Golson signed a contract with the Raiders on Friday.

Drafted in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft, Golson has yet to make his NFL debut. He dealt with leg injuries in his first two seasons and spent last year on the Buccaneers practice squad. He'll be looking to stay healthy and show the talent that made him a high draft pick a few years ago. Barring injury, he's looking at a possible depth secondary position with the Raiders in 2018.