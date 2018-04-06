Raiders' Senquez Golson: Signs with Raiders
Golson signed a contract with the Raiders on Friday.
Drafted in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft, Golson has yet to make his NFL debut. He dealt with leg injuries in his first two seasons and spent last year on the Buccaneers practice squad. He'll be looking to stay healthy and show the talent that made him a high draft pick a few years ago. Barring injury, he's looking at a possible depth secondary position with the Raiders in 2018.
More News
-
Senquez Golson: Joins Bucs' practice squad•
-
Steelers' Senquez Golson: Waived by Steelers•
-
Steelers' Senquez Golson: Yet to practice since injury•
-
Steelers' Senquez Golson: Suffers leg injury in practice•
-
Steelers' Senquez Golson: Receives clearance to play•
-
Steelers' Senquez Golson: Status for 2017 unclear•
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...
-
Fantasy updates from NFL meeting
Jamey Eisenberg catches you up with some Fantasy news and notes from several coaches at the...