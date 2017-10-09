Raiders' Seth Roberts: Adds two catches in Week 5
Roberts caught two passes for 34 yards on four targets during Sunday's loss to the Ravens.
Roberts recorded the second 20-plus yard catch of his season during Week 5's loss, but has still experienced limited volume with no more than five targets during a single game thus far. Expect a similar role for Roberts in Week 6 against the Chargers, though Derek Carr's (back) potential recruit could boost the wide receiving corps' production.
