Roberts caught two passes for 34 yards on four targets during Sunday's loss to the Ravens.

Roberts recorded the second 20-plus yard catch of his season during Week 5's loss, but has still experienced limited volume with no more than five targets during a single game thus far. Expect a similar role for Roberts in Week 6 against the Chargers, though Derek Carr's (back) potential recruit could boost the wide receiving corps' production.

