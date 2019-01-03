Raiders' Seth Roberts: Career highs in catches and yardage
Roberts caught five passes on as many targets for 31 yards and lost four yards on his lone carry during Sunday's 35-3 loss to the Chiefs.
Roberts triggered.a bonus in his contract by notching 45 catches on the season, while he also posted a career-high 494 receiving yards to go along with a pair of scores in 15 games. However, Roberts' fantasy value was ultimately limited by zero 100-yard receiving efforts along with just two touchdowns after combining for 10 scores throughout his first two years in the league. The Raiders lack significant competition for Roberts in his role as the team's slot receiver heading into 2019, when he's slated to carry a cap hit of $4.65M during the final season of his three-year deal.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks and lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Top Fantasy Football Wild Card rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Early look at our 2019 rankings
We're already looking ahead to 2019. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard give...
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...