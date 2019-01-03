Roberts caught five passes on as many targets for 31 yards and lost four yards on his lone carry during Sunday's 35-3 loss to the Chiefs.

Roberts triggered.a bonus in his contract by notching 45 catches on the season, while he also posted a career-high 494 receiving yards to go along with a pair of scores in 15 games. However, Roberts' fantasy value was ultimately limited by zero 100-yard receiving efforts along with just two touchdowns after combining for 10 scores throughout his first two years in the league. The Raiders lack significant competition for Roberts in his role as the team's slot receiver heading into 2019, when he's slated to carry a cap hit of $4.65M during the final season of his three-year deal.