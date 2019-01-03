Raiders' Seth Roberts: Career highs in catches, yardage
Roberts caught five passes on as many targets for 31 yards and lost four yards on his lone carry during Sunday's 35-3 loss to the Chiefs.
Roberts triggered.a bonus in his contract by notching 45 catches on the season and also finished with a career-high 494 receiving yards and two scores in 15 games. The fact that the yardage total amounted to a personal best for the wideout underscores the limited upside he possesses, despite handling fairly high snap counts throughout the season. The Raiders currently lack significant competition at slot receiver, so Roberts is tentatively in line to fill those duties again in 2019, the final season of his three-year deal.
