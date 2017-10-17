Raiders' Seth Roberts: Catches all three targets during Week 6 loss
Roberts caught three passes on as many targets for 35 yards during Sunday's loss to the Chargers.
Roberts finished as the Raiders' second-leading receiver in terms of yardage during their Week 6 loss, but such a feat remained unimpressive as quarterback Derek Carr passed for just 171 yards total. The third-year wideout has hauled in 14 receptions for 157 yards and a touchdown through six games, lacking much fantasy relevance with Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree relatively healthy.
More News
-
Raiders' Seth Roberts: Adds two catches in Week 5•
-
Raiders' Seth Roberts: Four catches for second straight week•
-
Raiders' Seth Roberts: Could see expanded role Sunday•
-
Raiders' Seth Roberts: Four catches in Week 3 loss•
-
Raiders' Seth Roberts: Zero receptions against Jets•
-
Raiders' Seth Roberts: Snags touchdown in Week 1 victory•
-
Believe in Peterson, Ingram?
Adrian Peterson surprised us all in Week 6, does that mean he's must-start moving forward?
-
Early waiver wire: Add McFadden, Perine
Quarterbacks will be a necessity for some owners, but depth is the name of the game when hunting...
-
Rodgers suffers broken collarbone
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...