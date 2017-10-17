Roberts caught three passes on as many targets for 35 yards during Sunday's loss to the Chargers.

Roberts finished as the Raiders' second-leading receiver in terms of yardage during their Week 6 loss, but such a feat remained unimpressive as quarterback Derek Carr passed for just 171 yards total. The third-year wideout has hauled in 14 receptions for 157 yards and a touchdown through six games, lacking much fantasy relevance with Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree relatively healthy.