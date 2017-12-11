Raiders' Seth Roberts: Catches all three targets in Week 14
Roberts caught three passes on as many targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 26-15 loss to the Chiefs.
Roberts led the Raiders' receiving corps in offensive snaps played (55 of 61), but was held to just three targets despite Amari Cooper missing a majority of the contest after re-injuring his left ankle in the first half. Roberts could be in line for additional looks from quarterback Derek Carr in Week 15 against the Cowboys if Cooper remains sidelined, but Roberts would still be a somewhat risky fantasy option as the slot receiver has yet to surpass 50 yards receiving in a single game this season.
