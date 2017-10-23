Raiders' Seth Roberts: Catches one of six targets Week 7
Roberts caught just one of his six targets for 15 yards during the Raiders' Week 7 win over the Chiefs.
Roberts' season-high of six targets from quarterback Derek Carr did not translate to productivity by any means, and he logged his worst fantasy performance since a zero-point effort in Week 2. Roberts still earned 54 more offensive snaps than No. 4 receiver Cordarrelle Patterson, while Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree combined for 14 receptions on 26 targets for 234 yards and three touchdowns. Expect Roberts to fill a similar role in Week 8 against the Bills as he looks to haul in a higher percentage of his targets Sunday.
