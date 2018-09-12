Roberts caught one pass for 11 yards on two targets in Monday's loss to the Rams.

Roberts' lack of production as the slot man was the result of quarterback Derek Carr simply avoiding his wide receiving corps as a whole, targeting the trio of Amari Cooper, Jordy Nelson and Roberts on just nine of his 40 passing attempts as tight end Jared Cook and running back Jalen Richard vultured a combined 23 looks from the QB. Roberts could see a slight reduction in his snap count due to the return of Martavis Bryant, who was re-signed Tuesday and is expected to suit up in Week 2 against the Broncos.