Raiders' Seth Roberts: Collects $2 million bonus
Robert remained on Oakland's roster through Friday, at which point his $2 million roster bonus and $2.25 million base salary for 2018 became fully guaranteed, Michael Gehlken of The Las Vegas Journal-Review reports.
Signed to a two-year extension last offseason, Roberts caught 43 of 65 targets for 455 yards (7.0 per target) and one touchdown in 15 games in 2017. The Raiders seemingly intend to give him another shot at the No. 3 receiver role under new head coach Jon Gruden, though the 27-year-old wideout could face competition from Cordarrelle Patterson and/or a draft pick. The Raiders probably would've released Roberts on Friday if they intended to sign a veteran for the No. 3 job.
