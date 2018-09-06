Raiders' Seth Roberts: Confirmed as top slot receiver
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said Wednesday that Roberts would open the season as the team's starting slot wideout, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. "He's always making plays in practice, and someone we can depend on," Gruden said of the receiver.
Though he may not technically start with the Raiders keeping a fullback (Keith Smith) on the roster, Roberts will be the first man up when the team deploys three-wideout sets, which will also feature Amari Cooper and Jordy Nelson. The assignment is somewhat of a surprising one for Roberts after he struggled with drops the past three seasons and often worked with lower units in training camp, but he moved up the depth chart after Martavis Bryant was released and Ryan Switzer was traded to the Steelers. Despite his status as the top slot man, Roberts isn't expected to be a heavily targeted option in the Oakland passing attack and doesn't warrant much attention outside of deeper fantasy leagues.
