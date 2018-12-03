Raiders' Seth Roberts: Contained in high-scoring affair
Roberts caught three of six targets for 25 yards during Sunday's 40-33 loss to the Chiefs.
Roberts was on the field for 78 percent of the Raiders' offensive snaps, but Jordy Nelson and Marcell Ateman saw quite a bit more involvement on the outside as the duo combined for 12 catches on 15 targets for 113 yards and a score. Additionally, Roberts' ceiling was capped by the target share and production from tight end Jared Cook and running back Jalen Richard. Roberts' consistent level of mediocrity binds his fantasy intrigue to deeper leagues, especially given the fact he's been held out of the end zone for five consecutive contests.
