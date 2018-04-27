Raiders' Seth Roberts: Could be traded
The Raiders are hoping to trade Roberts after acquiring Martavis Bryant on Thursday, Vic Tafur of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Oakland probably should've released Roberts before March 16, at which point he earned a $2 million roster bonus and his $2.25 million base salary became fully guaranteed. The four-year, $12 million contract he signed last offseason looked like a bit over an overpay even when he was the Raiders' No. 3 receiver. Now relegated to likely No. 4 standing, Roberts doesn't figure to see many targets if he stays in Oakland. With his roster bonus already out of the way, any team that wants to acquire him would only need to pay him the $2.25 million base salary this season. The Raiders presumably would settle for a sixth or seventh-round pick, but there's no guarantee they find an offer.
