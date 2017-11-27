Roberts caught two passes for 26 yards on three targets during Sunday's 21-14 win over the Broncos.

Roberts led the Raiders' wide receivers in terms of snaps against the Broncos as both Michael Crabtree and Amari Cooper exited prematurely. Crabtree, who was ejected in the first quarter, could be dealt a suspension prior to Week 13's matchup against the Giants, which would result in a larger role for Roberts once again. Cooper could also miss additional time due to head and ankle injuries, so Oakland might be forced to deploy a shorthanded receiving corps that features Roberts, Cordarrelle Patterson and Johnny Holton on Sunday.