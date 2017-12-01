Raiders' Seth Roberts: Could get more work in Week 13
Roberts could be in store for a larger target volume Sunday against the Giants with Michael Crabtree (suspension) and Amari Cooper (concussion/ankle) unavailable, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
As the Raiders' slot man, Roberts, who has logged 55 or more snaps in three of his last four games, doesn't project to see a bump in playing time, but the absence of the top two options in Oakland's passing attack this season will likely result in quarterback Derek Carr turning to Roberts earlier in his reads than he otherwise would. Because Roberts tends to favor more intermediate routes, his upside isn't quite as high as home-run threats Cordarrelle Patterson and Johnny Holton, but if the Raiders are able to stay ahead of the Giants for most of the day, Carr may not be eager to take downfield chances anyway. Regardless of how the game flow shakes out, none of Roberts, Patterson and Holton look to be high-percentage fantasy plays.
More News
-
Raiders' Seth Roberts: Staying busy sans Crabtree•
-
Raiders' Seth Roberts: Could draw start Week 13 against Giants•
-
Raiders' Seth Roberts: Struggles against Patriots•
-
Raiders' Seth Roberts: Two catches following one-game absence•
-
Raiders' Seth Roberts: Turns in second straight full practice•
-
Raiders' Seth Roberts: Could practice Wednesday•
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Start Hunt? Big Ben?
Beginning our Week 13 Start or Sit analysis with a look at the AFC home games. Do we trust...
-
What you missed: Winston, Freeman back
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.