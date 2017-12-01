Roberts could be in store for a larger target volume Sunday against the Giants with Michael Crabtree (suspension) and Amari Cooper (concussion/ankle) unavailable, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

As the Raiders' slot man, Roberts, who has logged 55 or more snaps in three of his last four games, doesn't project to see a bump in playing time, but the absence of the top two options in Oakland's passing attack this season will likely result in quarterback Derek Carr turning to Roberts earlier in his reads than he otherwise would. Because Roberts tends to favor more intermediate routes, his upside isn't quite as high as home-run threats Cordarrelle Patterson and Johnny Holton, but if the Raiders are able to stay ahead of the Giants for most of the day, Carr may not be eager to take downfield chances anyway. Regardless of how the game flow shakes out, none of Roberts, Patterson and Holton look to be high-percentage fantasy plays.