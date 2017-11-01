Raiders' Seth Roberts: Could practice Wednesday
Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio said that Roberts (illness) is feeling "better" and the team is hopeful the wideout will practice Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Roberts was active for Sunday's 34-14 loss to the Bills, but didn't play any snaps while he remained under the weather, paving the way for Cordarrelle Patterson to take on a larger role in the game plan. Assuming Roberts is able to get back to the practice field in some capacity this week, he should be in line to suit up Sunday against the Dolphins. With no more than four catches and 50 receiving yards in seven contests this season, however, Roberts holds limited appeal in the majority of fantasy settings.
More News
-
Raiders' Seth Roberts: Sidelined by illness•
-
Raiders' Seth Roberts: Catches one of six targets Week 7•
-
Raiders' Seth Roberts: Catches all three targets during Week 6 loss•
-
Raiders' Seth Roberts: Adds two catches in Week 5•
-
Raiders' Seth Roberts: Four catches for second straight week•
-
Raiders' Seth Roberts: Could see expanded role Sunday•
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What You Missed: D.J. in doubt
Tuesday's trade deadline dominated the headlines, but that wasn't all that happened. Here's...
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 QB rankings
Has Deshaun Watson done enough to prove he belongs among the best quarterbacks in Fantasy?...
-
Week 9 WR rankings
Will Fuller looks like a star so far. Where does he rank in Week 9?
-
Week 9 RB rankings
Aaron Jones has been fantastic for the Packers. Can he keep it up?