Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio said that Roberts (illness) is feeling "better" and the team is hopeful the wideout will practice Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Roberts was active for Sunday's 34-14 loss to the Bills, but didn't play any snaps while he remained under the weather, paving the way for Cordarrelle Patterson to take on a larger role in the game plan. Assuming Roberts is able to get back to the practice field in some capacity this week, he should be in line to suit up Sunday against the Dolphins. With no more than four catches and 50 receiving yards in seven contests this season, however, Roberts holds limited appeal in the majority of fantasy settings.