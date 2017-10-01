Raiders' Seth Roberts: Could see expanded role Sunday
With Michael Crabtree not expected to play Sunday against the Broncos, look for Amari Cooper and Roberts to serve as the Raiders' top wideout targets in Week 4, the Mercury News reports.
Meanwhile, fellow wideouts Cordarrelle Patterson and Johnny Holton could also see some added work as a result of Crabtree's chest injury. Roberts, who caught four passes for 20 yards on five targets in Week 3, could thus see an uptick in looks Sunday as the Raiders look to fill the void created by Crabtree's likely absence, especially if the Broncos secondary keys on Cooper.
