Roberts was added to the Raiders' injury report with a concussion and was limited in Thursday's practice.

Considering Roberts wasn't listed on the Raiders' initial injury report for Week 14, it would appear he sustained the concussion at some point during Wednesday's session. The fact that he was able to practice Thursday in some capacity suggests he's at least passed through the initial phases of the NFL's protocol for head injuries, but he'll need to receive clearance from an independent neurologist before his available for Sunday's game against the Steelers is confirmed. Even with a deluge of injuries to the Oakland receiving ranks opening up added targets for Roberts in recent weeks, he has yet to do capitalize on the opportunity. He's notched only nine receptions for 117 yards and has failed to reach the end zone over the past three games.