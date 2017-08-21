Roberts didn't dress for Saturday's preseason loss to the Rams due to an undisclosed reason, Eddie Paskal of the Raiders' official site reports.

Roberts saw 12 snaps during the Raiders' preseason opener, but was sidelined Saturday with starters Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree back in the lineup. Roberts is expected to serve as the Raiders' slot receiver when the regular season rolls around, but Cordarrelle Patterson continues to push for an expanded role in the offense after Roberts' absence from the preseason tilt. Patterson hauled in one pass on two targets for seven yards with Roberts out.