Raiders' Seth Roberts: Doesn't carry Week 8 injury designation
Roberts (concussion) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Colts after practicing fully Friday.
Roberts, who caught nine of 13 targets for 72 yards over his last two games, isn't the flashiest fantasy option, but he's worth a look in deeper formats now that Amari Cooper is no longer in the Raiders' pass-catching mix. In that context, Jordy Nelson will remain a starter, while Martavis Bryant is also a candidate to see added opportunities with Cooper -- who averaged a tick over five targets per game -- no longer atop the team's depth chart.
