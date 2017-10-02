Roberts hauled in four passes for 49 yards on five targets during Sunday's loss to the Broncos.

Roberts filled in for an injured Michael Crabtree (chest) as the Raiders' No. 2 wide receiver with 50-of-54 offensive snaps, but ultimately caught the same number of passes as he did in Week 3. Roberts could continue to see his involvement rise if Crabtree is forced to miss Week 5's tilt against the Ravens, but an injury to quarterback Derek Carr (back) brings into question just how effective the aerial attack can be moving forward. Since making just one grab throughout the first two weeks of the regular season, Roberts has now caught eight total passes in the Raiders' past two games.