Roberts caught four passes for 20 yards on five targets during Sunday's loss to the Redskins.

Roberts was on the field more than any other Raiders receiver in Week 3 as he saw 45 of 51 offensive snaps, but he averaged just four yards per target and lost a fumble late in the fourth quarter to seal Washington's victory. Roberts' fantasy prodcution continues to be dependent on finding the end zone, which has only happened once so far this season. He'll remain behind Michael Crabtree and a slumping Amari Cooper in the Raiders' pecking order at receiver heading into Week 4's matchup at Denver.