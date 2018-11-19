Roberts caught four of seven targets, putting up 38 receiving yards during Sunday's 23-21 win against Arizona.

Roberts was as involved as he's been all year, tying a season-high with seven targets against Arizona, and in a longer-term perspective collecting four or more targets in four of his past six outings. Roberts is seeing amplified opportunity with a plethora of injuries to the Oakland receiving corps, but he's no more than a WR4 opposing a Ravens defense that allows just 205.4 passing yards per game (second-best in the NFL).