Raiders' Seth Roberts: Four catches in win over Cardinals
Roberts caught four of seven targets, putting up 38 receiving yards during Sunday's 23-21 win against Arizona.
Roberts was as involved as he's been all year, tying a season-high with seven targets against Arizona, and in a longer-term perspective collecting four or more targets in four of his past six outings. Roberts is seeing amplified opportunity with a plethora of injuries to the Oakland receiving corps, but he's no more than a WR4 opposing a Ravens defense that allows just 205.4 passing yards per game (second-best in the NFL).
More News
-
Raiders' Seth Roberts: Slated for heightened role in Week 11•
-
Raiders' Seth Roberts: Totals 39 receiving yards in loss•
-
Raiders' Seth Roberts: Held to one catch in blowout loss•
-
Raiders' Seth Roberts: Scores second TD of year•
-
Raiders' Seth Roberts: Doesn't carry Week 8 injury designation•
-
Raiders' Seth Roberts: Still limited by concussion•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 reactions, early waivers
Did we see the start of a new era in Baltimore? Fantasy owners definitely need to take notice...
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...