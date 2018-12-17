Raiders' Seth Roberts: Held in check
Roberts caught three of four targets for 29 yards during Sunday's 30-16 loss to the Bengals. He also lost two yards on his lone carry of the game.
On the heels of a 76-yard receiving performance in Week 14, Roberts produced just 27 total yards against the Bengals as quarterback Derek Carr completed only 21 passes despite playing from behind all game. Meanwhile, fellow receiver Jordy Nelson continues to serve as a primary target upon his return to full health, as evidenced by his six receptions for 88 yards on eight targets to lead the team in each category. Roberts should continue to see a healthy snap count out of the slot in Week 16 against the Broncos.
