Roberts caught one of two targets for eight yards in Thursday's 34-3 loss to the 49ers.

Roberts had averaged nearly six targets per game in the Raiders' previous three contests, but was generally uninvolved Thursday night as the offensive line failed to protect quarterback Derek Carr. Roberts continues to start in the slot while Jordy Nelson and Brandon LaFell man the outside, but the former has been touchdown dependent from a fantasy perspective.

