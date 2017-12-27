Raiders' Seth Roberts: Leads Oakland in targets in Week 16
Roberts caught three of six targets for 23 yards in Monday's 19-10 loss to the Eagles.
Roberts saw just one fewer target than top wideouts Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree combined, as quarterback Derek Carr's struggles negatively impacted the Raiders' receiving corps throughout the contest. Though he's now caught three passes in three consecutive games for Oakland, Roberts' fantasy ceiling remains limited heading into the season finale against a tough Chargers pass defense.
