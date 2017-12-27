Raiders' Seth Roberts: Leads Oakland in targets vs. Eagles
Roberts caught three passes on six targets for 23 yards in Monday's 19-10 loss to the Eagles.
Roberts saw just one less target than starters Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree combined, as quarterback Derek Carr's struggles negatively impacted the Raiders' receiving corps throughout the contest. Roberts has now caught three passes in three consecutive games for Oakland, while his ceiling remains limited heading into the team's 2017 season finale against a tough Chargers pass defense.
