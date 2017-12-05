Raiders' Seth Roberts: Leads Raiders in catches against Giants
Roberts logged five receptions for 46 yards on six targets during Sunday's win over the Giants.
Roberts led the Raiders in receptions while usual starters Amari Cooper (concussion/ankle) and Michael Crabtree (suspension) were sidelined, but the slot receiver remains without a 50-yard performance through 11 games played this season. He's also been held out of the end zone since Week 1, while the expected returns of both Cooper and Crabtree in Week 14 don't bode well for Roberts' fantasy ceiling.
