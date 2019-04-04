Roberts was released by the Raiders on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Roberts is coming off a season in which he logged career highs in receptions (45) and receiving yards (494), but he would have represented a $4.65 million cap hit, so the organization decided to part ways. There would have been significantly fewer opportunities for Roberts anyway following the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams this offseason. Roberts will be entering his age-28 season and should have no problem finding a new home to compete for slot work. Meanwhile, the Raiders are left with Ryan Grant (toe), J.J. Nelson and Marcell Ateman to compete for the No. 3 job behind Brown and Williams.

