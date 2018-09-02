Roberts has a spot on Oakland's initial 53-man roster, Matt Schneidman of the San Jose Mercury News reports.

With Martavis Bryant released and his own spot secure, Roberts likely will enter Week 1 as the No. 3 receiver behind Amari Cooper and Jordy Nelson. It's a role Roberts held each of the past three seasons, averaging 37.7 catches for 444 yards and 3.7 touchdowns over that span.

More News
Our Latest Stories