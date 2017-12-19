Raiders' Seth Roberts: Logs season-high in receiving yardage
Roberts caught three passes on five targets for a season-high 52 yards during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Cowboys.
Roberts logged the Raiders' longest reception of the contest with a 28-yard gain on the first play in the fourth quarter, but he failed to find the end zone for a 12th consecutive game as fellow receiver Michael Crabtree caught both of quarterback Derek Carr's touchdown passes against Dallas in Week 15. Amari Cooper's (ankle) absence didn't exactly translate to significant volume for Roberts, while Crabtree saw 17 passes thrown his way. Roberts figures to play a similar role in Week 16 at Philadelphia on Monday night, though he could see additional opportunities if Cooper remains sidelined.
