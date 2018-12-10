Raiders' Seth Roberts: Makes key grab late
Roberts brought in five of seven targets for 76 yards in the Raiders' 24-21 win over the Steelers on Sunday.
Roberts was able to clear the concussion protocol in time for Sunday's contest and then made a critical 39-yard grab down to the Steelers' seven-yard line with 1:52 remaining. Roberts' reception total equaled a season high, and he's seen at least six targets in three of his last four games. The four-year pro will look to continue display solid rapport with Derek Carr when the Raiders face off with the Bengals in Week 15.
