Roberts was not available for Friday's preseason opener due to an injury, NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The Raiders have reportedly discussed trading Roberts following the acquisition of Martavis Bryant, but they have yet to find a match for his services. He was already slated to serve as the team's No. 3 wide receiver before Bryant joined the mix and he's now further down the pecking order. An injury could further hurt Roberts' chances of being traded, so getting back onto the field could only benefit him.