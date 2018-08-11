Raiders' Seth Roberts: Misses preseason opener with injury
Roberts was not available for Friday's preseason opener due to an injury, NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The Raiders have reportedly discussed trading Roberts following the acquisition of Martavis Bryant, but they have yet to find a match for his services. He was already slated to serve as the team's No. 3 wide receiver before Bryant joined the mix and he's now further down the pecking order. An injury could further hurt Roberts' chances of being traded, so getting back onto the field could only benefit him.
More News
-
Raiders' Seth Roberts: Could be traded•
-
Raiders' Seth Roberts: Collects $2 million bonus•
-
Raiders' Seth Roberts: Career-low touchdown total in 2017•
-
Raiders' Seth Roberts: Leads Oakland in targets in Week 16•
-
Raiders' Seth Roberts: Logs season high in receiving yardage•
-
Raiders' Seth Roberts: Catches all three targets in Week 14•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Preseason reactions from Week 1
Dave Richard breaks down what he saw in Week 1 of the preseason, and what you need to know...
-
Fantasy football rankings, 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
WR position preview
Catch up with everything from our wide receiver preview in one convenient place. It's everything...
-
RB breakdown for all 32
Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...
-
Rookie RB rankings
Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...
-
Reaction: Guice injury leaves WAS thin
With Derrius Guice out for the season, will anyone step up in Washington's backfield? Dave...