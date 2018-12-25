Roberts brought in two of three targets for 14 yards in the Raiders' 27-14 win over the Broncos on Monday.

Roberts once again saw the likes of Jordy Nelson and Jalen Richard outpace him in the passing game, leading to his sub-30-yard tally over the last four games. The four-year veteran has been unable to build on his season-best five-catch, 76-yard effort in Week 14, posting five grabs for 43 yards combined in the subsequent pair of contests. Roberts remains a relatively low-upside option despite a favorable Week 17 matchup versus the Chiefs due to Nelson's increased role in the passing game, as well as Derek Carr's increased comfort level with Richard and tight end Jared Cook.