Raiders' Seth Roberts: Not practicing Monday
Roberts (undisclosed) isn't practicing Monday, Matt Schnediman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Roberts wasn't available for Friday's preseason opener against Detroit, missing out on an opportunity to make his case for a role. With Amari Cooper, Jordy Nelson and Martavis Bryant expected to serve as the top three wideouts, Roberts is hoping to beat out Ryan Switzer for the No. 4 job.
