Raiders' Seth Roberts: Notches season high vs. Ravens
Roberts caught two of three targets for 54 yards and rushed for 11 yards on one carry in Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Ravens.
Roberts was finally able to surpass the 50-yard mark for the first time this season thanks in part to a 44-yard reception, but he's failed to find the end zone in four consecutive contests. Additional opportunities should arise in Week 13 against the Chiefs with fellow receivers Jordy Nelson (knee), Martavis Bryant (knee) and Brandon LaFell (Achilles) tending to injuries of varied significance.
