Raiders' Seth Roberts: Out sick
Roberts (illness) didn't travel to Dallas for Saturday's preseason game against the Cowboys, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Roberts missed last week's exhibition as well due to an unspecified illness. Fortunately, he's recovering well and his absence is precautionary, so his Week 1 status likely isn't in danger.
