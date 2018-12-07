Raiders' Seth Roberts: Questionable for Week 14
Roberts (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Roberts entered the NFL's protocol for head injuries Thursday, when he was limited in practice after experiencing concussion-like symptoms. Per Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Roberts practiced again Friday, with coach Jon Gruden stating that he's "hopeful" the wideout will be ready to go by the time Sunday arrives. On the other hand, Roberts is now in the concussion protocol for the third time since the start of training camp, so Oakland could be inclined to take a more cautious approach with him.
