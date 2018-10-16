Roberts is still going through the league's concussion protocol Tuesday, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Roberts was one of two Raiders wide receivers to suffer a concussion in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks, with Amari Cooper also being forced out of the game in the first half. It's unclear exactly how severe Roberts' injury is, but fortunately for him, the Raiders have a bye this week, giving him ample time to recover.