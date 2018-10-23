Raiders' Seth Roberts: Returns to practice field
Roberts (concussion) returned to the practice field Monday, Jerry McDonald of The Oakland Tribune reports.
There is still no word on whether Roberts passed concussion protocol testing, which would need to be done before the wideout returns to game action. However, with Amari Cooper now headed to Dallas, Roberts could find himself in an expanded offensive role when he returns.
More News
-
Raiders' Seth Roberts: Remains in concussion protocol•
-
Raiders' Seth Roberts: Hauls in five passes before exiting•
-
Raiders' Seth Roberts: Suffers concussion•
-
Raiders' Seth Roberts: Targeted seven times Sunday•
-
Raiders' Seth Roberts: Adds two receptions against Cleveland•
-
Raiders' Seth Roberts: Inactive Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mid-season Recap and Second Half Preview
Our Fantasy team puts together their choices for the best players, biggest disappointments,...
-
Instant Reaction: Cooper Fantasy fallout
Amari Cooper might have been acquired to replace Dez Bryant in the Cowboys offense, but Fantasy...
-
Believe in Nick Chubb?
Halfway through the Fantasy regular season, just what should you believe from Week 7?
-
Week 7 reactions, Week 8 early waivers
Dave Richard looks back at Sunday's biggest story lines, and looks ahead to Week 8's top waiver...
-
Michel carted off, who's next?
Sony Michel suffered a nasty injury during Sunday's game, where to do the Patriots go from...
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?