Roberts (undisclosed) has retaken the field for practice, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Roberts was absent from Monday's practice after missing Friday's preseason opener, but it appears the reason for his absence was relatively minor. Now back in the fold, Roberts is likely slated for the No. 4 role this season after the Raiders signed veteran Jordy Nelson and traded for Martavis Bryant during the offseason.

