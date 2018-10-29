Roberts caught two of four targets for 42 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 42-28 loss to the Colts.

Roberts handled a 60 percent snap share as the No. 3 wide receiver, landing far behind Brandon LaFell (92 percent) and Jordy Nelson (90 percent) but well ahead of Martavis Bryant (14 percent). There wasn't any noticeable role change for Roberts in the first game without Amari Cooper, as LaFell handled all of the vacated snaps. Roberts' average of 4.3 targets per game outweighs any potential appeal of a favorable Thursday matchup with the 49ers.